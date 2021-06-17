BET Awards 2021 Announces Largest Lineup Of Performers Including Migos, DaBaby, City Girls, Andra Day And More

Who got the show? We got the show! Culture’s biggest night is returning to Los Angeles with a bang, announcing its largest number of performers in the show’s 21-year history. The BET Awards 2021 will feature performances by Andra Day, City Girls, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Migos, Moneybagg Yo!, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch and Tyler the Creator. In addition to the main stage performers, new artists Tone Stith and Bree Runway will perform on BET’s Amplified Stage, receiving BET music’s stamp of approval as the next big acts to watch.

“As we return LIVE with culture’s biggest night, this year’s show marks many firsts including the largest amount of performing talent and several surprise moments,” said Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “Some of today’s hottest talent will join us for our return to LA for an unforgettable night celebrating Black excellence.”

Following the 2021 theme of “Year of the Black woman,” the lineup includes multiple women who have made great impacts on the culture this past year, including Jazmine Sullivan, City Girls, H.E.R., and Andra Day. After a six-year hiatus, Sullivan dropped her new EP Heaux Tales to critical acclaim, and she’s nominated for ‘Best Female R&B / Pop Artist’ and ‘Album of the Year.’ ‘Best Group’ nominees, City Girls, just made their fifth appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 with their latest single ‘Twerkulator.’

H.E.R., nominated this year for ‘Best Female R&B / Pop Artist,’ won an Academy Award for ‘Fight For You,’ her end-title theme for the film Judas and the Black Messiah. Day is nominated for the BET award for ‘Best Actress’ after receiving an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe award for her portrayal of Billie Holiday in Lee Daniels’ biopic The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Both of the returning BET Awards performers will bring a special kind of soul to the stage.

Multiple performers are also making their return to the BET Awards stage. 2020’s ‘Album of the Year’ winner Roddy Ricch, who is nominated this year for ‘Viewer’s Choice Award’ and ‘Best Collaboration’ will return as well as ‘Best Group’ nominees Migos and “Viewers Choice” nominee DJ Khaled, both debuting new albums, Culture III and Khaled Khaled, respectively.

Rappers Tyler the Creator and Rapsody will make their first appearances on the BET Awards after multiple appearances at the BET Hip Hop Awards. Tyler the Creator won the GRAMMY for ‘Best Rap Album’ in 2020 for his album Igor. Rapsody released her critically acclaimed Eve in 2019.

The ceremony will be hosted by Academy Award nominated and Golden Globe winning actor, filmmaker, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson. GRAMMY-award-winning musician, Golden Globe winner, and Academy Award nominated actor Queen Latifah will be honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement BET Award.

The 2021 BET Awards will broadcast live on BET on Sunday, June 27 at 8:00 P.M., ET/PT. Visit BET.com for more on culture’s biggest night including the full list of nominees and performers.