BET Awards 2021 Nominations: Megan Thee Stallion And DaBaby Lead With Seven Noms Each

The “BET AWARDS” continues to showcase the best, brightest, and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience, while elevating the culture and driving people to be more engaged in social justice and change. This year is no different. After going virtual last year, the 2021 BET Awards is back with a live show audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will air LIVE on Sunday, June 27 on BET at 8 pm ET/PT.

Find out who made the list of nominees, when and how to watch the show, and how you can join the night of celebration live and in person.

Even though the pandemic slowed things down considerably last year, it’s finally time to celebrate the most excellent examples of Black culture. The nominations for the “ BET Awards 2021 ” are in, reflecting creative expressions across music, television, film, and sports.

Starting today, if you’ve been fully vaccinated, you can register here for your chance to be part of the BET AWARDS 2021 live show audience. BET will work closely with Los Angeles County to support community vaccination efforts and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Internationally, the show will simulcast on BET Africa at 2 am CAT and MTV Brazil at 9 pm BRT on June 27th, followed by international broadcasts on MTV UK on June 28th at 9 pm BST, BET France on June 29th at 8:45pm CEST. The show will also be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand in the UK beginning June 29th.

Who Made The Top List of Nominations?

Rappers Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead the pack with seven nominations each while Cardi B and Drake follow with five nominations each.

Megan Thee Stallion gave one of the most memorable appearances at the BET Awards ever last year with her Mad Max inspired performance for “Girls in The Hood” and “Savage.” Now, in 2020, she claims one of the top spots securing seven nominations for ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ for WAP, ‘Album of the Year,’ for Good News, ‘Viewer’s Choice Award (x2),’ and ‘Best Collaboration,’ for her features with DaBaby (Cry Baby) and Cardi B (WAP).

Speaking of DaBaby, his ‘Rockstar’ performance at last year’s BET Awards is still being talked about today. His hauntingly powerful appearance on the show cosigns why he also received seven nominations this year including ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ for Blame it on Baby, ‘Viewer’s Choice Award,’ and four noms for ‘Best Collaboration’ for his features alongside Roddy Ricch (Rockstar), Megan Thee Stallion (Cry Baby), Pop Smoke & Lil Baby (For The Night), and Jack Harlow Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (Whats Poppin- Remix).

Cardi B and Drake follow with five nominations each. Cardi B is nominated for ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ twice for WAP and UP. Drake is nominated for ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ for Laugh Now Cry Later featuring Lil Durk and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award’.

Other artists nominated for this year’s BET Awards include Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe X Halle, and Chris Brown with four nominations each including the much coveted ‘Video of the Year’ award for which they are all being considered.

“We are back and excited to bring culture’s biggest night, the 2021 BET Awards, safely back to Los Angeles to celebrate this year’s incredible roster of nominees,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “We broke ground as one of the first official award shows to move forward during the global pandemic and we are ready to take our pioneer status to the next level with the return of an audience to celebrate the best and brightest creative minds in the entertainment industry.”