BET Awards 2021 Nominations: Megan Thee Stallion And DaBaby Lead With Seven Noms Each

Even though the pandemic slowed things down considerably last year, it’s finally time to celebrate the most excellent examples of Black culture. The nominations for the “BET Awards 2021” are in, reflecting creative expressions across music, television, film, and sports.
Find out who made the list of nominees, when and how to watch the show, and how you can join the night of celebration live and in person.
The “BET AWARDS” continues to showcase the best, brightest, and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience, while elevating the culture and driving people to be more engaged in social justice and change. This year is no different. After going virtual last year, the 2021 BET Awards is back with a live show audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will air LIVE on Sunday, June 27 on BET at 8 pm ET/PT.
How Can I Watch The 2021 BET Awards?
The 2021 BET Awards are airing on BET.
Internationally, the show will simulcast on BET Africa at 2 am CAT and MTV Brazil at 9 pm BRT on June 27th, followed by international broadcasts on MTV UK on June 28th at 9 pm BST, BET France on June 29th at 8:45pm CEST. The show will also be available to watch on My5 and Sky On-Demand in the UK beginning June 29th.
How Can I Join The 2021 BET Awards?
Starting today, if you’ve been fully vaccinated, you can register here for your chance to be part of the BET AWARDS 2021 live show audience. BET will work closely with Los Angeles County to support community vaccination efforts and ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols.
Who Made The Top List of Nominations?
Rappers Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby lead the pack with seven nominations each while Cardi B and Drake follow with five nominations each.
Megan Thee Stallion gave one of the most memorable appearances at the BET Awards ever last year with her Mad Max inspired performance for “Girls in The Hood” and “Savage.” Now, in 2020, she claims one of the top spots securing seven nominations for ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ for WAP, ‘Album of the Year,’ for Good News, ‘Viewer’s Choice Award (x2),’ and ‘Best Collaboration,’ for her features with DaBaby (Cry Baby) and Cardi B (WAP).
Speaking of DaBaby, his ‘Rockstar’ performance at last year’s BET Awards is still being talked about today. His hauntingly powerful appearance on the show cosigns why he also received seven nominations this year including ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ for Blame it on Baby, ‘Viewer’s Choice Award,’ and four noms for ‘Best Collaboration’ for his features alongside Roddy Ricch (Rockstar), Megan Thee Stallion (Cry Baby), Pop Smoke & Lil Baby (For The Night), and Jack Harlow Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne (Whats Poppin- Remix).
Cardi B and Drake follow with five nominations each. Cardi B is nominated for ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ twice for WAP and UP. Drake is nominated for ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ for Laugh Now Cry Later featuring Lil Durk and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award’.
Other artists nominated for this year’s BET Awards include Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe X Halle, and Chris Brown with four nominations each including the much coveted ‘Video of the Year’ award for which they are all being considered.
“We are back and excited to bring culture’s biggest night, the 2021 BET Awards, safely back to Los Angeles to celebrate this year’s incredible roster of nominees,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “We broke ground as one of the first official award shows to move forward during the global pandemic and we are ready to take our pioneer status to the next level with the return of an audience to celebrate the best and brightest creative minds in the entertainment industry.”
How do I vote for the “Viewer’s Choice Award”?
BET recognizes artists, entertainers, and athletes across 21 categories with the 2021 BET Awards nominations (‘Viewer’s Choice Award: Best New International Act’ will be released at a later date).
Voting for the “BET AWARDS” 2021 ‘Viewer’s Choice Award’ begins on June 7th. For the latest BET AWARDS” 2021 news and updates, including details on audience selection and eligibility, visit BET.com/Awards.
Who is nominated for a 2021 BET AWARD?
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
AFTER HOURS - THE WEEKND
BLAME IT ON BABY - DABABY
GOOD NEWS - MEGAN THEE STALLION
HEAUX TALES - JAZMINE SULLIVAN
KING’S DISEASE - NAS
UNGODLY HOUR - CHLOE X HALLE
BEST COLLABORATION
CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION - WAP
DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH - ROCKSTAR
DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE - POPSTAR
JACK HARLOW FT. DABABY, TORY LANEZ & LIL WAYNE - WHATS POPPIN (REMIX)
MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. DABABY - CRY BABY
POP SMOKE FT. LIL BABY & DABABY - FOR THE NIGHT
BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST
BEYONCÉ
H.E.R.
JAZMINE SULLIVAN
JHENÉ AIKO
SUMMER WALKER
SZA
BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST
6LACK
ANDERSON .PAAK
CHRIS BROWN
GIVEON
TANK
THE WEEKND
BEST NEW ARTIST
COI LERAY
FLO MILLI
GIVEON
JACK HARLOW
LATTO
POOH SHIESTY
BEST GROUP
21 SAVAGE & METRO BOOMIN
CHLOE X HALLE
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG
CITY GIRLS
MIGOS
SILK SONIC
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
CARDI B
COI LERAY
DOJA CAT
MEGAN THEE STALLION
LATTO
SAWEETIE
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
DABABY
DRAKE
J. COLE
JACK HARLOW
LIL BABY
POP SMOKE
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
BEBE WINANS - IN JESUS NAME
CECE WINANS - NEVER LOST
H.E.R. - HOLD US TOGETHER
KIRK FRANKLIN - STRONG GOD
MARVIN SAPP - THANK YOU FOR IT ALL
TAMELA MANN – TOUCH FROM YOU
BET HER AWARD
ALICIA KEYS FT. KHALID - SO DONE
BRANDY FT. CHANCE THE RAPPER - BABY MAMA
BRI STEVES - ANTI QUEEN
CHLOE X HALLE - BABY GIRL
CIARA FT. ESTER DEAN - ROOTED
SZA - GOOD DAYS
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
DIAMOND PLATNUMZ (TANZANIA)
EMICIDA (BRAZIL)
HEADIE ONE (UK)
WIZKID (NIGERIA)
YOUNG T & BUGSEY (UK)
YOUSSOUPHA (FRANCE)
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD
CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION - WAP
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG - GO CRAZY
DABABY FT. RODDY RICCH - ROCKSTAR
DJ KHALED FT. DRAKE - POPSTAR
DRAKE FT. LIL DURK - LAUGH NOW CRY LATER
LIL BABY - THE BIGGER PICTURE
MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. BEYONCÉ - SAVAGE (REMIX)
SILK SONIC - LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
CARDI B - UP
CARDI B FT. MEGAN THEE STALLION - WAP
CHLOE X HALLE - DO IT
CHRIS BROWN & YOUNG THUG - GO CRAZY
DRAKE FT. LIL DURK - LAUGH NOW CRY LATER
SILK SONIC - LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
BENNY BOOM
BRUNO MARS AND FLORENT DÉCHARD
COLE BENNETT
COLIN TILLEY
DAVE MEYERS
HYPE WILLIAMS
BEST MOVIE
COMING 2 AMERICA
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH
MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI
SOUL
THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY
BEST ACTRESS
ANDRA DAY
ANGELA BASSETT
ISSA RAE
JURNEE SMOLLETT
VIOLA DAVIS
ZENDAYA
BEST ACTOR
ALDIS HODGE
CHADWICK BOSEMAN
DAMSON IDRIS
DANIEL KALUUYA
EDDIE MURPHY
LAKEITH STANFIELD
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
ALEX R. HIBBERT
ETHAN HUTCHISON
LONNIE CHAVIS
MARSAI MARTIN
MICHAEL EPPS
STORM REID
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
A'JA WILSON
CANDACE PARKER
CLARESSA SHIELDS
NAOMI OSAKA
SERENA WILLIAMS
SKYLAR DIGGINS-SMITH
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
KYRIE IRVING
LEBRON JAMES
PATRICK MAHOMES
RUSSELL WESTBROOK
RUSSELL WILSON
STEPHEN CURRY
(Da Baby's photo courtesy of Austin Hargrave)
