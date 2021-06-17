Report: La La Anthony Files For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

La La Anthony has reportedly filed for divorce from Carmelo Anthony after 11 years of marriage.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed the news on Thursday afternoon (June 17). This is the second time the pair has split over the past few years. In 2017, they separated amid rumors of infidelity, but seemed to reconcile a year later.

La La filed for divorce in New York on Thursday, citing irreconcilable differences, according to ET. The two share a son, 14-year-old Kiyan.

The entertainment news outlet spoke with La La last year about being with family during the coronavirus pandemic, and she referred to Anthony as her “son’s dad.”

"It's my son, myself, my niece, friends, family. It's a bunch of us here. My son's dad [Carmelo Anthony]. It's a big group of us here," she said. "We have a big family and we all love being together, so we're quarantining together. It keeps the energy good. It keeps everybody sane. You have different people to talk to. You don't have to talk to just one person all day so that's been helpful."