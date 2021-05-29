LaLa Anthony Hopes Her Son Kiyan Attends An HBCU

LaLa Anthony knows first-hand the value of attending an HBCU, so it’s no surprise she wants her son to experience something similar.

On Thursday (May 27), the 39-year-old actress and Howard alum spoke with the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about her partnership with McDonald’s and the company’s Black & Positively Golden Scholarship Program that helps HBCU students secure money for college. During the interview, Anthony said she hopes her son Kiyan, 14, also chooses to attend an HBCU.

"He's just starting high school in the fall so we started helping him with picking his high school, which is really good because it prepares him to understand the process when it comes to picking a college for himself," LaLa said of her son, whom she shares with NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

She added: "I would definitely tell him, and he knows what a great experience I had at Howard and understands the importance of HBCUs, and if that's the right fit for him with what he wants to do, I would support it. But I will definitely continue to let him know what an amazing experience I had and how I think it could be an amazing experience for him as well."

The McDonald’s initiative, which has partnered with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), is taking submissions online until June 7 for $500,000 worth of scholarships.