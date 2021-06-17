Whoopi Goldberg Snaps At Meghan McCain On 'The View' And Twitter Goes Off

A discussion about President Joe Biden’s interaction with the media got heated on The View this morning (June 17).

Meghan McCain, 36, was complaining about Biden’s response to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, who used to work for the conservative outlet The Daily Caller, after she grilled him on his interaction with Russian President Vladamir Putin. Biden apologized for the incident just moments after it happened.

Nonetheless, McCain was outraged.

"Part of my problem with the Kaitlan Collins moment is that just because Trump was so bad it doesn’t absolve Biden’s bad behavior. What he just did was 100% Trumpy. I think I would just like a little intellectual consistency. If Trump had done that, we would be screaming at the top of our lungs in one way or another."

She also added, "Just because Biden has gotten a pass so far, which he has and continues to do, it’s in no one’s best interest to treat him like it’s state TV."

Once McCain was done speaking, Whoopi Goldberg, 65, pointed out that Biden did apologize — unlike Trump who constantly attacked the press.

“With all due respect I don’t care if he’s apologizing,” McCain interrupted.

Goldberg responded, "Let me just finish what I'm saying."

McCain reiterated that she didn’t care about Biden’s apology and Goldberg said, “I don’t care that you don’t care.”

McCain shot back, “Well I don’t care that you don’t care, Whoopi, so we’re even.”

Goldberg replied, “Well good, Meghan, then you can be how you always are.”

McCain then snapped, “You can be how you always are!”

The show went to commercial but after the break, Goldberg said, “I want to apologize because I was rude. I didn’t need to say what I said and I apologize because that’s not the way I want to behave at work.”

McCain returned with, “Well I apologize too, Whoopi.”

See below: