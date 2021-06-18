Meghan Markle’s Children’s Book ‘The Bench’ Tops New York Times Bestseller List

Megan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has another descriptor to add to her name: bestselling author!

Markle’s first children’s book, The Bench, reached the #1 position on The New York Times Bestseller List one week after it was published on June 8. The picture book, which celebrates the special bond between fathers and sons, tops the bestseller’s list on the week before Father’s Day.

Markle thanked her supporters in a statement posted on her and Prince Harry’s Archewell website. “While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere.”

She continued: “In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values. Equally, to depict another side of masculinity — one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness — is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike. Thank you for supporting me in this special project.”

Markle dedicated The Bench to her husband and their son, Archie Harrison. She explained that a father’s day post she wrote for Prince Harry was the inspiration behind the book in its announcement press release last month.

The book, illustrated by Caldecott award-winning artist Christian Robinson, features drawings of Harry and Archie feeding rescue chickens at their home in Montecito, Calif., which was seen on Oprah Winfrey's interview special with the royal couple. The book also includes an illustration of Meghan holding her newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana, in a sling.