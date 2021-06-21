Khloe Kardashian Reveals How Much Plastic Surgery She’s Had

Khloe Kardashian’s appearance has certainly evolved over the years, which has made people question how many times she has gone under the knife. The 36-year-old recently opened up about her plastic surgery history in part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which aired June 20.

According to E!, Kardashian said she “was so confident and secure before the show” but when critics began critiquing her looks she began to struggle.

RELATED: 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ To End After 20th Season

"That's when I became hard on myself because I was like, 'Oh, this is how other people perceived me.’ I became insecure because of everyone else telling me," Khloe reflected.

She added, "For me, everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant,' but I've had one nose job and everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it. No one's ever asked me."

She also said she tried Botox but had horrible reactions.

There you have it. According to Khloe Kardashian, one nose job is the extent of her surgery.