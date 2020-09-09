'Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ To End After 20th Season

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is coming to an end after 14 years and 20 seasons.

The Kardashians and Jenners announced on Sept. 8 that they will be ending their popular E! reality series that made them household names.

The final season will reportedly air in early 2021, according to Kim Kardashian West.

In a heartfelt message, the Kardashian mega-star thanked the show's fans for their loyal support.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years,” she captioned in her post. “Through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”