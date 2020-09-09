'Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ To End After 20th Season

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: (L-R) Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian West attend the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

'Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ To End After 20th Season

“This show made us who we are.”

Published 6 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is coming to an end after 14 years and 20 seasons. 

The Kardashians and Jenners announced  on Sept. 8 that they will be ending their popular E! reality series that made them household names. 

The final season will reportedly air in early 2021, according to Kim Kardashian West.

In a heartfelt message, the Kardashian mega-star thanked the show's fans for their loyal support.

RELATED: The Outrageous Amount Of Times The Kardashian-Jenner Family Copied Beyoncé’s Entire Timeline

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years,” she captioned in her post. “Through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

View this post on Instagram

To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Co-created by Ryan Seacrest, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" premiered in 2006 and  followed  the ins and outs of the famed family’s personal and professional lives. 

“This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever,” Kardashian-West concluded in her message.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC