Meghan Markle Shares Heartfelt Inspiration Behind Children’s Book ‘The Bench’

Meghan Markle is sharing a few more details behind her new children’s book, The Bench.

Earlier this month, prior to giving birth to her second child, daughter Lilibet Diana, the Duchess of Sussex discussed what inspired her to bring The Bench to life on an episode of NPR’s Weekend Edition.

According to Markle, it all began on Father’s Day in 2019, shortly after she had given birth to her son, Archie.

“As most of us do, you go, what am I going to get them as a gift?” she shared. “And I thought I just wanted something sentimental and a place for him to have as a bit of a home base with our son.”

And for the gift, Prince Harry received a bench with a plaque that contained a poem penned by Markle written on its back.

“This is your bench/Where life will begin/For you and our son/Our baby, our kin,” she wrote.

BET previously reported that The Bench reached the #1 position on The New York Times Bestseller list one week after it was published on June 8. The picture book, which celebrates the special bond between fathers and sons, tops the bestseller’s list on the week before Father’s Day.

Markle thanked her supporters in a statement posted on the Archewell website. “While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I’m encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere.

She continued: “In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values. Equally, to depict another side of masculinity — one grounded in connection, emotion, and softness — is to model a world that so many would like to see for their sons and daughters alike. Thank you for supporting me in this special project.”