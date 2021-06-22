Trending:

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: RHOA Cynthia Bailey arrives at the American Apparel & Footwear Association's 40th Annual American Image Awards on 2018 on April 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for AAFA)

Here’s Why ‘RHOA’ Fans Fear Cynthia Bailey Lost Her Peach

Her Instagram offered a clue.

Published 6 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Is Cynthia Bailey putting down her peach?

That’s what fans of Real Housewives of Atlanta are pondering after “RHOA” was removed from her Instagram account bio. It sparked speculation about whether the 54-year-old newlywed would return in a full-time capacity on the Bravo franchise's 14th season.

RELATED: INTERVIEW: RHOA Star Cynthia Bailey Talks Self Care For Working Moms And The Power Of Just Being Still

That said, on Monday (June 21), Bailey shared a promotional ad for RHOA featuring her name and likeness on it, so perhaps the worrying is premature.

Bailey married Mike Hill last October.

Bailey is slated to be on The Wendy Williams Show on Thursday, so maybe we’ll find out more then.

Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for AAFA

