Cynthia Bailey Tied The Knot With Mike Hill In Lavish Georgia Wedding

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill tied the knot Saturday (October 10) before 250 of their closest friends and family at Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia.

The stunning Real Housewives of Atlanta star wore an opulent gown designed by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona paired with Badgley Mischka shoes and a headpiece by Bridal Styles Boutique, according to People. Sealing the long-awaited event with rings from the Rockford Collection and Beverly Diamonds, the couple celebrated the lavish evening thanks to wedding planner Courtney Ajinca.

"Mike and I are elated that today has finally come! 10/10/20 is and always will be our perfect date. We are not perfect, but are perfect for each other," the newlyweds told People. "We are living in a very different time, and now more than ever we realize that life is too short, and to never take anything for granted. We are so grateful to have found each other. Love with the help of God conquers all."

Bailey’s RHOA co-stars Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and former RHOA co-star Eva Marcille, stood alongside the bride as her bridesmaids.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the couple introduced very strict COVID-19 guidelines in place to ensure the safety of their guests on their wedding day. The outlet reports that aside from the venue getting a professional deep clean, guests underwent temperature checks and were asked to immediately wash their hands after their arrival.

The lovely couple got engaged in July 2019 at the grand opening of Bailey’s new business, The Bailey Wine Cellar, after dating for almost a year and a half.