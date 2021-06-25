Cynthia Bailey Talks ‘RHOA' Amid Rumors Of Show Exit

Cynthia Bailey might not know what her future holds as a longtime cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but her love for the network runs deep.

During an appearance on the Wendy Williams Show, the model and reality tv star responded to rumors that she might be leaving.

“I love The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” she said. “This platform has been amazing. I have an amazing relationship with the network. Bravo has been good to me.”

Adding, “Here's the thing, nobody really wants to be fired. I mean, my first job was Taco Bell. I wouldn't want to be fired from there. I would want the option to leave if I wanted to go. God's will, not my will, be done. I have had an amazing run. It's been 11 amazing years as a consistent peach-holder.”

The 54-year-old has been a full-time cast member of the show since appearing on season three, which premiered in 2010. In one of the most recent seasons, the Bravo franchise followed Bailey as she married Mike Hill.

Her last venture includes her joining other all-star Real Housewives for a mash-up reality series, Real Housewives Television Universe, that follows the star-studded cast on vacation.

Watch Cynthia Bailey on the Wendy Williams Show below: