BET Awards 2021: Full List Of Winners, Nominees And Honorees

The 21st annual BET awards returned Sunday, June 27 with a theme that focused on the "Year of the Black Woman." Award-winning actress and producer Taraji P. Henson hosted the ceremony from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where a live audience attended the nearly four hour show.

"Celebrating Black women isn't a fad or a trend it's a forever mood" Henson said, opening up the show. "There is more than enough room for all of us to thrive, because can't nobody be like me and can't nobody be you like you."

Critically acclaimed rapper, actress, producer Queen Latifah received this year's Lifetime Achievement Award for her "amazing success" throughout her decades-long career. Her "sisters in rap" including Lil Kim, Rapsody, MC Lyte and Monie Love all took to the main stage to honor the entertainer with a performance of her classic hits, "Ladies First" and "U.N.I.T.Y.." Latifah's, who got emotional during her speech, thanked her parents, siblings and business partner.

The evening was full of other winners including Megan Thee Stallion who was recognized as "Best Female Hip Hop Artist," "Best Collaboration," "Viewer's Choice" and "Video of the Year."

Congratulations to all of the artists whose creativity could not be ignored. Here's the complete list of winners below:



