BET Awards 2021: 'Best Female Hip Hop Artist' Winner Megan Thee Stallion Rocked the Stage Tonight

"Best Female Hip Hop Artist" winner Megan thee Stallion proved she isn’t here to play around with her evocative performance of “Thot Shit” at the BET Awards 2021.

The Houston rapper opened her performance wearing a black veil and a serious demeanor. Her performance of her latest single, “Thot Shit” followed in the same vein, with Megan and her backup dancers dressed in black leather.

Megan performed her rap like she was speaking directly to her haters, spitting out hard bars like, “I’m the shit per the Recording Academy.”

RELATED: BET Awards 2021: 5 Best Megan Thee Stallion Moments From The BET Awards Stage

The choreography was also on point as always, with Megan twerking and grinding along with her backup dancers.

Megan released the music video for “Thot Shit” earlier this month. In the video, Meg and an army of Black women torment a while male politician. The video was seen as a response to the controversy Republican politicians raised against her collaboration “W.A.P” with fellow "Best Female Hip Hop Artist" nominee Cardi B.