Red Table Talk Wins First Emmy

It’s been three years since Red Table Talk aired its first episode on Facebook Watch. Now the co-hosts of the wildly popular series, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, are getting their well-deserved flowers.

According to PEOPLE, the show was awarded a Daytime Emmy in the Outstanding Informative Talk Show category, beating out The 3rd Hour of Today; Good Morning America 3: What You Need To Know; Red Table Talk: The Estefans; and Tamron Hall.

After receiving the great news, the co-hosts, as well as family and friends, took to social media to celebrate. Pinkett was the first to announce the great news by posting the moment she found out about the win.

