Bill Cosby Lashes Out At Howard University For Denouncing Phylicia Rashad’s Tweet

Bill Cosby supported his former co-star Phylicia Rashad after Howard University, where she’s a dean of fine arts, disavowed her tweet celebrating his release from prison for sexual assault.

“Howard University you must support ones Freedom of Speech (Ms. Rashad), which is taught or suppose to be taught everyday at that renowned law school, which resides on your campus,” Cosby said in a statement released by spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, according to Hollywood Reporter.