Ciara And Russell Wilson Recreate Princess Diana And Prince Charles Photo

Ciara and Russell Wilson recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in Venice, Italy, and beautifully recreated a photo of Princess Diana and Prince Charles that was taken of the royal couple in the Italian city in 1985.

The recreation of the photo shows the Seattle Seahawks quarterback and the Grammy award-winning singer walking out of the same building Lady Di and Prince Charles did in the 80s.

“You Always Make Me Feel Like A Princess [Russell Wilson] #5YearAnniversaryTrip #Italy,” Ciara captioned a side-by-side image of herself and her husband and the royals.