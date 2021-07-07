‘When They See Us’ Actress Suzzanne Douglas Dies At 64

Tributes are being shared for actress Suzzanne Douglas who died on July 5. She was 64 years old.

According to The Wrap, Douglas’ cousin, Angie Tee, wrote on Facebook, “Suzzanne Douglas a beautiful and talented actress made her transition today. She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin.”

She also added, “The world will miss your talent but your soul will live on forever.”

Douglas’ acting credits date back to 1981. Some of her notable roles are in 1994’s Jason Lyric, 1998’s How Stella Got Her Groove Back, the 1990’s sitcom The Parent ‘Hood and 2019’s When They See Us, which was directed by Ava DuVernay.

DuVernay wrote on Twitter, “Suzzanne Douglas was a quiet, elegant force as we made ‘WHEN THEY SEE US.’ A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer. I’m grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love.”

Suzzanne Douglas’ cause of death is not known at this time.