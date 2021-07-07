TikTok Star Swavy Dies In Fatal Shooting

Matima Miller, also known as TikTok star Swavy, 19, died in a shooting on July 5 in Wilmington, Delaware.

According to Delaware Online, police responded around 10:42 a.m. and Miller was found with a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

Police are currently investigating, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

The family has released the following statement on Instagram, “He was taken away from us due to a senseless act of gun violence. Unfortunately, due to legality we are not able to provide much information on the events surrounding his passing.”

Swavy was known for his viral dance videos and memes. See below: