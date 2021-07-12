Blac Chyna's Personal Hairstylist Hints That She’s Engaged

Is Blac Chyna getting ready to walk down the aisle again? According to celebrity hairstylist Hair by Jay, the model, mom of two and reality star is tying the knot — and wedding plans are underway.

In a message posted to Jay’s Instagram stories on Monday (July 12), Jay wrote, "Happy to say that @blacchyna has now confirmed booked and sent deposit to me as the one who's going to be doing her hair for her upcoming wedding."