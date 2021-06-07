Trending:

Blac Chyna Drops New Music Video Amid Kardashian Family Lawsuit

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Blac Chyna attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The music visual “Hollywood” dropped June 4.

Published 23 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Blac Chyna has dropped a new music video during an ongoing lawsuit with the Kardashian family. On June 4, the entertainer released a new music visual titled “Hollywood.” 

Singing about a “shy boy who lives” on her block, Chyna is seen writing in her journal in a pink bedroom. The 33-year-old who co-directed the video also shares a few inspirational messages during the nearly three-minute visual project.

In one scene that takes place in the bathroom, a neon sign above the bathtub reads, “live colorfully,” while another sign in her bedroom says, “never stop dreaming.”

“Hollywood” is a blend of pop and R&B and is light and breezy.

A legal battle between Chyna and the reality TV family, the Kardashians, is still ongoing. Chyna is suing the family for defamation and economic interference after her reality series, Rob & Chyna, was canceled. The show documented the relationship between her and her ex-fiance, Rob Kardashian, Vanity Fair reports. 

According to the outlet, the trial will begin on Oct. 18, 2021. 

Watch the music video for “Hollywood” below:

(Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

