Blac Chyna Drops New Music Video Amid Kardashian Family Lawsuit

Blac Chyna has dropped a new music video during an ongoing lawsuit with the Kardashian family. On June 4, the entertainer released a new music visual titled “Hollywood.”
Singing about a “shy boy who lives” on her block, Chyna is seen writing in her journal in a pink bedroom. The 33-year-old who co-directed the video also shares a few inspirational messages during the nearly three-minute visual project.
RELATED: Rob Kardashian Claims Blac Chyna Threatened Him With A Gun In New Court Documents
In one scene that takes place in the bathroom, a neon sign above the bathtub reads, “live colorfully,” while another sign in her bedroom says, “never stop dreaming.”
“Hollywood” is a blend of pop and R&B and is light and breezy.
A legal battle between Chyna and the reality TV family, the Kardashians, is still ongoing. Chyna is suing the family for defamation and economic interference after her reality series, Rob & Chyna, was canceled. The show documented the relationship between her and her ex-fiance, Rob Kardashian, Vanity Fair reports.
According to the outlet, the trial will begin on Oct. 18, 2021.
Watch the music video for “Hollywood” below:
(Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
COMMENTS