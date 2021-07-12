Charlie Robinson, ‘Night Court’ Star, Dead At 75

Actor Charlie Robinson, who played Mac on the legendary sitcom Night Court, has passed away. He was 75.

According to TheWrap, Robinson died from a cardiac arrest and organ failure due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma – a type of cancer. He had been receiving treatment at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The Texas native took on a myriad of acting roles over the course of his half-century in Hollywood. In addition to Night Court, he played Sergeant Jeffries in Heart of Dixie and Don Robinson in This Is Us, and appeared as a guest in shows like House, NCIS and Grey’s Anatomy.

Charlie Robinson is survived by his wife and fellow actor Dolorita Noonan-Robinson, as well as his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.