Dwyane Wade Takes Kaavia To A Golf Lesson

Dwayne Wade tried to pass along his golfing skills to daughter Kaavia James, and the lesson results are precious.

PEOPLE reports that the daddy-daughter outing was captured on Wade’s Instagram story on Tuesday (July 14). As a part of the many activities they enjoyed during their vacation in the Hamptons, Kaavia had a golf lesson.

“If you wanna get dads out to support the kids, give them golf lessons,” Wade jokingly captioned one of his videos showing an instructor teaching children in the class how to do a golf swing.

Wade shares Kaavia, 3, with his wife Gabrielle Union.

At first, Kaavia seemed interested, to which Wayne captioned the post “How it started,” Then another showed her losing interest, then “How it ended,” he captioned another photo of the toddler lying on the course. At the same time, her dad stood near her with his hands on hips.

On Kaavia’s IG page, other moments from her family Hampton vacation has been shared, including time at the beach and horseback riding.

See below: