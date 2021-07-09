Gabrielle Union Shares Sweet Mommy Daughter Photo With Kaavia James

Gabrielle Union is gushing over her family-filled weekend after taking lovely getaway to the Hamptons.

The L.A.'s Finest actress shared photos of her daughter Kaavia James who can be seen running over to her mom with her dad, Dwyane Wade, in the photo's background. In other images, the 2-year-old is seen cuddling sweetly with her mom.

“I gotchu baby. Always,” Union captioned the photo, tagging the location as “Mama Bear.”

RELATED: Kaavia James Unboxes Her New Valentino Bag, And Her Reaction Is Priceless!