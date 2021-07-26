LeVar Burton To Start ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Gig For A Week

Actor LeVar Burton has become a frontrunner for many of his fans to be the new permanent host for Jeopardy! following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek in November 2020.

Now the Star Trek: The Next Generations and Reading Rainbow star will begin his guest hosting gig for the popular game show on Monday (July 26) until Friday (July 30). In an interview with Jeopardy! Burton took a moment to reflect on his time on the stage.

“I was more than nervous, I was absolutely petrified,” said Burton, who started his career starring as the young Kunta Kinte in 1977’s Roots. “And I don’t know if that feeling ever went away.”

A Change.org petition has now received over 257,000 signatures to help push for the possibility of Burton to become the new host for Jeopardy!.

“Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host,” said “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards when announcing Burton as a guest host, according to Variety. “Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes. We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers.”

Other guest hosts for the show include Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, ABC’s Good Morning America host, Robin Roberts, CNN political commentator Anderson Cooper, and more.