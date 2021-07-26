Snoop Dogg Says Mom Beverly Tate Is ‘Still Fighting’, Thanks Fans For Prayers

After notifying his fans that his mother Beverly Tate had been hospitalized back in May, Snoop Dogg is now sharing a photo of his mother and thanking everyone who has been praying.
The rapper has not disclosed any details regarding his mom’s health issues.
“Happy Sunday me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting,” he captioned the photo of himself and his brothers at their mother's bedside. “God is good thanks for all the prayers 1 day at a time.”
Jamie Foxx, Shad Moss (formerly known as Bow Wow), Lala, Meagan Good and more expressed their support and prayers in the comments.
“Pull through mama snoop we love you!!! You all in my prayers unc. I love you man,” Moss commented on the post.
The 49-year-old rapper shared several photos of his mom on Instagram the day before Mother’s Day on Saturday (May 9), captioning one of them “I need all my prayer warrior[s] for momma right now please and thank you.” In another post, he praised his mother for raising him against the odds: You “could [have given] me up but [you] raised a family.”
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
