Snoop Dogg Asks His Family And Friends To Pray For His Mother

The 49-year-old rapper shared several photos of his mom on Instagram the day before Mother’s Day on Saturday (May 9), captioning one of them “I need all my prayer warrior[s] for momma right now please and thank you.” In another post, he praised his mother for raising him against the odds: You “could [have given] me up but [you] raised a family.”

Rapper Snoop Dogg is calling on all his friends and family to pray for his mother, Beverly Tate.

In one post, rapper Busta Rhymes and Killer Mike commented with prayer emojis and hearts.

Snoop has not yet disclosed what sparked the prayer requests.

On May 5, the Cali rapper spoke to PEOPLE in an interview to share how he plans to embrace turning 50 in October.

“I'm probably going to do a player's ball party where everybody can be dressed up, give away some awards, have some good musical performances, you know what I'm saying?” he said. “I'm old school. So I just need my event to be wholesome and nice, where people can leave there saying, 'I had the time of my life.'”

As for getting older, Snoop said he has no worries about aging and reminding people that they get “better over time” and to “make the most” of every day.

“You got to treat yourself like fine wine,” he told PEOPLE. “They say fine wine, it gets better over time. You got to look at it as you get older, you get wiser, and how to treat yourself, treat others. You learn what life is about. So every precious day you here to actually live another day, you should make the most of it. That's what I focus on the most — trying to be the best version of me every day.”