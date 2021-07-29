Will Smith Stars As Serena and Venus Williams’ Dad In ‘King Richard’ Trailer

The story of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams has been told before, but now it’s coming to the big screen with A-list talent to help illustrate how the sisters’ dad stuck with them as they rose to glory.



In the first trailer for the biopic, superstar Will Smith showcases himself as Richard Williams in the forthcoming film "King Richard."

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green ("Monsters and Men"), the movie details the sisters’ rise from Compton, California to global stardom and the man who helped train them into two of the best to ever grace the sport.

The trailer provides viewers a preview of how Richard developed his daughters’ talents and abilities, taking them from humble beginnings in Compton and transforming them into Tennis icons.

“This world ain’t never had no respect for Richard Williams, but they’re gonna have respect for y’all,” said Smith, playing the Williams sisters’ father in the clip.

The movie co-stars Saniyya Sidney as Venus and Demi Singleton as Serena and also depicts the pressures and hardships of being two Black girls trying to make it early on in their careers.

"King Richard" is slated for release in theaters on November 19 and on HBO Max for 31 days following the theatrical release.

Watch the trailer below.