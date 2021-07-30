NeNe Leakes Says Gregg Has Returned Home After 6 Week Hospitalization Cancer Treatment

NeNe Leakes is updating her fans on her husband Gregg Leakes after his six-week stay at the hospital for cancer treatment. Previously, Leakes had announced that the 66-year-old’s cancer had returned after two years.
He was previously diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, who was scheduled to be a guest host on The Talk on July 28, took to her Twitter to update everyone on Gregg’s health status.
Responding to a fan who asked why she had not appeared on the syndicated program: “I was suppose to be hosting the talk today but i got good news that Gregg was coming home after being hospitalized 6 weeks,” she said.
RELATED: NeNe Leakes Says Husband Gregg’s Cancer Returned, Remains in Hospital After Surgery
In June, NeNe appeared on an Instagram Live with The Jasmine Brand revealed that Gregg had been in the hospital for a week after recently undergoing surgery.
“This is the first time I’m saying something about it,” she noted, mentioning that Gregg has had this surgery before. “I’d love everybody to pray for Gregg… pray for his strength… and pray for me too.”
(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/WireImage)
COMMENTS