NeNe Leakes Says Gregg Has Returned Home After 6 Week Hospitalization Cancer Treatment

NeNe Leakes is updating her fans on her husband Gregg Leakes after his six-week stay at the hospital for cancer treatment. Previously, Leakes had announced that the 66-year-old’s cancer had returned after two years.

He was previously diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, who was scheduled to be a guest host on The Talk on July 28, took to her Twitter to update everyone on Gregg’s health status.

Responding to a fan who asked why she had not appeared on the syndicated program: “I was suppose to be hosting the talk today but i got good news that Gregg was coming home after being hospitalized 6 weeks,” she said.

