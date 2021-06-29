NeNe Leakes Says Husband Gregg’s Cancer Returned, Remains in Hospital After Surgery

Real Housewives Of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes has shared that her husband Gregg Leakes’ cancer has returned.

Appearing on an Instagram Live with The Jasmine Brand on Monday (June 28) NeNe revealed that Gregg had been in the hospital for a week after recently undergoing surgery. He was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2018

“This is the first time I’m saying something about it,” she noted, mentioning that Gregg has had this surgery before. “I’d love everybody to pray for Gregg… pray for his strength… and pray for me too.”

The reality TV star also shared that recent events had taken a toll on her as well.

“It’s difficult,” she said. “He’s super small. If you’ve been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different.”

In June 2018, NeNe first stated that Gregg was diagnosed with cancer and posted a photo of him at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston with the news.

“Our New Normal and the fight begins #f**kcancer.”