‘The Game’ Welcomes News Cast Members For Revival Season

The Game is inching closer and closer to its premiere date, and a stacked cast is ready to play!

Several new cast members have been confirmed for the revival, including Vaughn Hebron (Tyler Perry’s The Oval), Adriyan Rae (Chicago Fire) and Analisa Velez (Sneaky Pete). For the reboot, Hebron will play Jamison Fields, an undrafted free agent, while Rae will star as Brittany Pitts, the daughter of Jason and Kelly Pitts, and Velez will play Raquel Navarro, Brittany’s best friend.

Legacy characters are also set to come back with series regulars, Wendy Raquel Robinson (Tasha Mack) and Hosea Chanchez (Malik Wright). Additional original castmates Brittany Daniel (Kelly Pitts) and Pooch Hall (Derwin Davis) will make special appearances.

While the premiere date for The Game reboot has not yet been released, the first season is sure to be a good one, with 10 episodes exclusively streaming on Paramount+.

Originally aired on The CW and BET, The Game tells the story of a group of women who all have relationships with professional football players and what they experience. BET previously reported the first season reboot would follow Tasha and Malik as they relocate from San Diego to Las Vegas, entering a world of new players.

BET’s American Soul Devon Greggory will sit as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer of The Game revival. He will be joined by fellow executive producers Brock Akil, Salim Akil, original executive producer Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions.