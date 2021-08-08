‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Kenya Moore Files For Divorce From Husband Marc Daly: Report

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore filed for divorce from her husband Marc Daly and demanded sole custody of Brooklyn, their toddler daughter.

Citing their marriage as “irretrievably broken,” Moore filed the petition in May, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

“To date, there are various issues impacting the care, safety and well-being of the minor child that could be continuously impacted if not addressed at least on a ‘Temporary’ basis,” Moore’s lawyer wrote, according to RadarOnline.com.

The statement continued: “Without assistance and direction for this Honorable Court, it is our belief that the un- resolved matters as to the minor child will continue, and could become irreparable.”

Daly filed his own lawsuit on June 11, seeking joint legal custody of Brooklyn but granting Moore primary custody.

RELATED: ‘RHOA’ Kenya Moore On Why She Chose Ex Marc Daly After Several Proposals

The reality star’s petition said the couple got married on June 10, 2017 and separated on September19, 2019.

On the March 7 episode of RHOA, Moore reflected on decisions she made in her marriage to Daly.

RELATED: Kenya Moore Says She Went On A Date With Kanye West And It Was A ‘Disaster’

“I do have a lot of questions in terms of my behavior in my marriage. I accepted a lot of things, like anger, dismissal, and complete disrespect. I've had a lot of proposals in my lifetime, but why did I choose Marc in the end?" she asked.