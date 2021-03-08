‘RHOA’ Kenya Moore On Why She Chose Ex Marc Daly After Several Proposals

On Sunday (March 7) episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore took a moment to look back on certain decisions she made when it came to her marriage with her now-estranged husband, Marc Daly.
After a phone call with her father, Ronald, Moore opened up more about her separation, seeking to get some advice from her dad although she had decided not to invite him to her wedding, People reports.
“I made the very bad decision not to invite my dad to my wedding because I didn't think my dad would get along with Marc, and I regret it," she said.
According to the outlet, Moore also admitted that she had decided to “continue with therapy” to help her feel more secure about certain questions that she would often ask herself. This included why she said “yes” to marrying Daly after receiving several proposals before his.
Moore and Daly tied the knot in June 2017, and the couple welcomed their daughter, Brooklyn Doris, in Nov. 2018. First calling it quits in September 2019, they chose to reconcile but then decided to separate again at the start of 2021.
“I do have a lot of questions in terms of my behavior in my marriage," she said during Sunday’s episode. "I accepted a lot of things, like anger, dismissal, and complete disrespect. I've had a lot of proposals in my lifetime, but why did I choose Marc in the end?"
The next episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres on Sunday, March 14 at 8 PM ET on Bravo.
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
