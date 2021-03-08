‘RHOA’ Kenya Moore On Why She Chose Ex Marc Daly After Several Proposals

On Sunday (March 7) episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore took a moment to look back on certain decisions she made when it came to her marriage with her now-estranged husband, Marc Daly.

After a phone call with her father, Ronald, Moore opened up more about her separation, seeking to get some advice from her dad although she had decided not to invite him to her wedding, People reports.

“I made the very bad decision not to invite my dad to my wedding because I didn't think my dad would get along with Marc, and I regret it," she said.

According to the outlet, Moore also admitted that she had decided to “continue with therapy” to help her feel more secure about certain questions that she would often ask herself. This included why she said “yes” to marrying Daly after receiving several proposals before his.

