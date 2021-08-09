Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Proudly Showers Three Times A Day

Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb. Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower 🧼 🎶 https://t.co/iE6ZPhrthL

While certain celebrities are bragging about not bathing, Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson wants you to know that he bathes three times a day.

After Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Jake Gylennhall all explained how they do not bathe often, Johnson hilariously tweeted on Aug. 6, "Nope, I'm the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb. Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin'. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower."

In case you missed it, according to CNN, during Dax Shephard’s podcast Armchair Expert, co-host Monica Padman claimed washing every day destroys the body of natural oils. Kutcher and Kunis concurred, and added that they don’t even wash their two kids daily.

"I didn't have hot water growing up as a child so I didn't shower very much anyway," Kunis said.

She also added "I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns, ever.”

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Has Some Concerns About Toni Braxton (Allegedly!) Not Washing Meat Before Cooking

Kutcher concurred, "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point.

Kutcher even said he washes his "armpits and my crotch daily and nothing else ever” and just throws “some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out."

Jake Gylennhall said he finds “bathing to be less necessary.”