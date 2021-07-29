Black Twitter Has Some Thoughts On How Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Bathe Their Kids

Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are trending for all the wrong reasons after opening up about the bathing habits in their family.

According to CNN, during Dax Shephard’s podcast Armchair Expert, co-host Monica Padman claimed washing every day destorys the body of natural oils. Kutcher and Kunis concurred, and added that they don’t even wash their two kids daily.

"I didn't have hot water growing up as a child so I didn't shower very much anyway," Kunis revealed.

She continued, "I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns, ever.”

RELATED: : Tamar Braxton Has Some Concerns About Toni Braxton (Allegedly!) Not Washing Meat Before Cooking

Kutcher added, "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

The couple has two kids: Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4.

Kutcher even said he washes his "armpits and my crotch daily and nothing else ever” and just throws “some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out."

Kunis is happy with washing her face twice a day.

Naturally, Black Twitter had thoughts: