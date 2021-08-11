INTERVIEW: Jennifer Hudson Shares Details About Her Greatest Challenge Playing Aretha Franklin In ‘RESPECT’

Put some respect on Jennifer Hudson’s name as she is set to debut her much anticipated portrayal of the Queen of Soul in the new Aretha Franklin biopic, RESPECT opening only in theaters on (Friday) August 13.

The film follows the rise of Franklin’s career from the early days of singing in her father’s church to becoming a household name to establishing a legacy left for fans to enjoy for years to come. The star-studded cast includes Marlon Wayans, Audra MacDonald, Forest Whitaker, and Mary J. Blige with Liesel Tommy directing.

When asked about the most challenging part in preparing for the role that Franklin specifically wanted her to portray (no pressure), Hudson shares that learning to play the piano was not a walk in the park for her.

