‘Respect’: Jennifer Hudson Honors The Late Aretha Franklin At Detroit Historical Museum

The city of Detroit was filled with some of Hollywood’s finest starring in the Aretha Franklin biopic during a special event at the Detroit Historical Museum on Sunday (Aug. 1).

A grand unveiling of the Queen of Soul’s handprints in Legends Plaza was the main topic of conversation at the temporary commemorative exhibit on Franklin’s life. The prints were first created during the 2017 dedication ceremony of Aretha Franklin Way in her hometown of Detroit. The music icon is the 31st person to have her handprints included in the Plaza.

Aretha Franklin died in 2018 after a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.

“Legends Plaza stands as a testament to the worldwide contributions of Detroiters," Elana Rugh, Detroit Historical Society president and CEO, said in a statement, according to The Detroit News. "We are proud that Ms. Franklin chose to add to her legacy with a permanent display on our plaza at the Detroit Historical Museum, and we couldn’t imagine a more appropriate space for her handprints to be accessible to her fans from Detroit and across the globe.”