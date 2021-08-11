Tisha Campbell Shares Video Of Wild Bear Encounter At Grocery Store

It’s not every day that you run into a wild bear when you’re out grocery shopping but for Tisha Campbell, she was in for quite a surprise early Saturday morning (Aug. 7).

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the former My Wife and Kids actress said she stumbled upon a 120-pound black cub that got lost and made its way into a Los Angeles area supermarket.

“He was in the bread section. I'm all the way in the fruit section. My instinct was, 'OK, I have to figure out how I'm gonna get out of here,' because they were just shooing him outside. How am I gonna get to my car?" she recalled. "So the calm that you see on my IG is really panic, straight panic. But I have to always think two steps ahead. Thank god my mother taught me how to play chess…When I got into my car I got to let it out.”

RELATED: Tisha Campbell And Tichina Arnold Say ‘Martin’ Reboot Unlikely

Taking to her Instagram, Campbell shared a video of the incident.

“You saw the calm before the storm,” she joked after she safely made it to her car. “But you didn’t see the panic.”

According to ET, the bear soon exited the store and hid under a trailer until wildlife officials were able to tranquilize it and take the cub to Angeles National Forest.

I've never seen a bear in this area. It's a very urban area. There's a lot of people, a lot of houses,” Campbell said, sharing that her mom didn’t believe the story either.

“I just started hitting my family members, and my mother kept saying, 'You're lying, you're lying," she recalled. "Nobody believed me.”

Watch the video below: