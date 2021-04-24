Tisha Campbell And Tichina Arnold Say ‘Martin’ Reboot Unlikely

Appearing on Tamron Hall’s talk show on Friday (April 23), Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold shared that a Martin reboot is unlikely.

The pair announced plans in 2018 to bring the legendary 90s sitcom back with a new spin on it, but couldn’t get everyone on board, Arnold said during the appearance.

"It's something that we wanted to happen," Arnold explained, according to PEOPLE. “It's something that we tried very hard for it to happen, but the way it looks to me, realistically, it's not going to happen. Not unless it's an animation."

An animated version of the show could become a reality, Arnold added.

RELATED: Martin Lawrence Posted The Sweetest Picture Of Himself With His ‘Martin’ Co-Stars

"Tisha brought up a great idea to do animation of it," she said. "But I would say a show can never ever be rebooted without the original cast."

Martin aired from 1992 to 1997 and starred Arnold Campbell, the late Thomas Mikal Ford, Carl Anthony Payne II and Martin Lawrence, all of which played best friends on the show.

For those who are yearning for some sort of Martin rendezvous, you may be in luck. Tichina Arnold hinted that a “rebirth” is possible, with Campbell chiming in that a “reunion” is also something the original cast may consider.

"Maybe, but as far as a reboot, I don't think that's going to happen," she said, referring to Ford’s 2016 passing. "Tommy is no longer with us."

Arnold added, "This show is never going to be the same, it's never and some things are best left alone."

Watch the full interview segment below.