Zoë Kravitz Has Lost Count On How Many Tattoos She Has

Zoë Kravitz loves tattoos so much that the High Fidelity actress has lost count of how many she has, although it has been reported that she has at least 56.

In an interview with InStyle, the 32-year-old gave the inside scoop on her love for ink.

“I don’t even know how many I have,” Kravitz said. “I hardly see them anymore because I am so used to them.”

With tattoos on her arms, hands, neck, feet and behind her ear, the superstar cannot keep track.

“There are some I like more than others,” she continued. “I have gotten a few removed, but I plan on getting more tattoos. Once you’re into it, it’s hard to stop.”

A few standout pieces include her “Free At Last” tattoo that matches her dad Lenny Kravitz’s, the snake on her forearm, and the flock of birds on her shoulder.

Currently the star is a part of several projects and partnerships including directing her first film, Pussy Island, starring Channing Tatum.