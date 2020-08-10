Zoe Kravitz Calls Out Hulu On Not Having Enough Black Women In Shows After Cancellation

After the Hulu romantic comedy series, High Fidelity was canceled on August 5, cast member Zoe Kravitz is calling out the streaming service for their lack of diversity in programming.

In an Instagram thread, Kravitz put Hulu on the spot after announcing the news that she would be parting ways from the High Fidelity set.

“I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show,” she captioned in her post. “I'm in awe of all of you. And thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us.”