Trending:

Jada Pinkett Smith Shows Off Arm Tattoo

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Jada Pinkett Smith visits SiriusXM Studios on November 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Jada Pinkett Smith Shows Off Arm Tattoo

The ‘Red Table Host’ debuted the new ink on Instagram.

PUBLISHED ON : AUGUST 16, 2021 / 11:12 AM

Written by BET Staff

Jada Pinkett Smith has a new tattoo and she plans to make it a full sleeve.

The 49-year-old, who turns 50 next month, wrote on Instagram, "I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I'm starting to build my sleeve now.”

She also added, "Repp'n the Divine Feminine journey within and without.”

See below:

RELATED: Quarantine Taught Jada Pinkett-Smith About Her Relationship

It’s not known who inked Jada but in May, she joined Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith for tattoos by artist Dr. Woo, which is when she first said she wanted an arm sleeve.  

See below:

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs