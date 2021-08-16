Jada Pinkett Smith Shows Off Arm Tattoo

Jada Pinkett Smith has a new tattoo and she plans to make it a full sleeve.
The 49-year-old, who turns 50 next month, wrote on Instagram, "I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I'm starting to build my sleeve now.”
She also added, "Repp'n the Divine Feminine journey within and without.”
It’s not known who inked Jada but in May, she joined Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith for tattoos by artist Dr. Woo, which is when she first said she wanted an arm sleeve.
(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
COMMENTS