BET Awards 2024: 5 Tracks by Sexyy Red to Get You Hyped for Her Upcoming Performance
Rapper Sexyy Red is set to take the stage at the BET Awards 2024.
Known for her bold lyrics and unapologetic style, the "Get It Sexyy" emcee has quickly made a name for herself in the music industry. The 26-year-old’s breakout hits, including "Pound Town," "Looking for the H-es," and more, have climbed the charts and even caught the eye of industry heavy hitters like Nicki Minaj, Drake, and many more.
As we gear up for what’s sure to be a fiery presentation, it's the perfect time to revisit some of her hottest tracks that have catapulted her into stardom. These songs will get you hyped for the emcee’s upcoming performance.
Also, don’t miss the BET Awards 2024, airing live on Sunday, June 30th, at 8 PM ET/PT, and the return of the BET Experience 2024, Presented by Walmart. This event promises a week-long lineup of star-studded performances, comedy shows, thought-provoking panels, and hands-on workshops to immerse you in the heart of the cultural revolution. For BET Experience, Presented by Walmart tickets, click here.
“Pound Town”
This breakout hit put Sexyy Red on the map. It's a club banger that showcases her unique style and confident delivery, making it a staple in her repertoire. The track’s popularity ultimately spawned a remix with BET Awards 2024 nominee Nicki Minaj.
“SkeeYee”
Known for its catchy hook and energetic vibe, "SkeeYee" is a fan favorite that demonstrates the rapper’s ability to create music that's both fun and memorable.
“Get It Sexyy”
Sexyy Red kicked off 2024 with a strong start by releasing “Get It Sexyy” on March 15. The song debuted at number 23 on the Billboard Hot 100. Notably, the second verse includes an interpolation of Iggy Azalea’s 2019 track “Sally Walker.”
“Looking for the H-es”
“Looking for the H-es” is a stand-out track from Sexyy Red's second mixtape, Hottest Hood Princess. The song showcases her raw and straightforward style, highlighting her approach to pushing boundaries and expressing herself authentically as an artist.
“Born by the River”
“Born by the River” is another must-hear single from the artist’s mixtape Hottest Hood Princess. The song is a collaboration with fellow rapper and reality star Sukihana, produced by Yak Beats and Captain Curt.
Tune in to the BET Awards 2024 on Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.