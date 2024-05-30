BET Awards 2024: 5 Tracks by Sexyy Red to Get You Hyped for Her Upcoming Performance

Rapper Sexyy Red is set to take the stage at the BET Awards 2024.

Known for her bold lyrics and unapologetic style, the "Get It Sexyy" emcee has quickly made a name for herself in the music industry. The 26-year-old’s breakout hits, including "Pound Town," "Looking for the H-es," and more, have climbed the charts and even caught the eye of industry heavy hitters like Nicki Minaj, Drake, and many more.

As we gear up for what’s sure to be a fiery presentation, it's the perfect time to revisit some of her hottest tracks that have catapulted her into stardom. These songs will get you hyped for the emcee’s upcoming performance.

Also, don’t miss the BET Awards 2024, airing live on Sunday, June 30th, at 8 PM ET/PT, and the return of the BET Experience 2024, Presented by Walmart. This event promises a week-long lineup of star-studded performances, comedy shows, thought-provoking panels, and hands-on workshops to immerse you in the heart of the cultural revolution. For BET Experience, Presented by Walmart tickets, click here .