Don Cheadle Explains His Viral Moment With Kevin Hart

A clip from Kevin Hart’s new Peacock series Hart to Heart went viral after people interpreted the comedian throwing some shade toward Don Cheadle over his age. However, the Oscar nominee has explained, it’s all love.

Responding to a user who called Cheadle an “ass,” the Hollywood legend responded with, “EVERYBODY, please watch the entire episode. on top of understanding that this is just how we play it's a really good one, i think. the first question he asks me is, ‘drugs; do you do them?’ in the parking lot i said he looked like a black-o-lantern in that suit. it's just us.”