Don Cheadle Explains His Viral Moment With Kevin Hart

A clip from Kevin Hart’s new Peacock series Hart to Heart went viral after people interpreted the comedian throwing some shade toward Don Cheadle over his age. However, the Oscar nominee has explained, it’s all love.
Responding to a user who called Cheadle an “ass,” the Hollywood legend responded with, “EVERYBODY, please watch the entire episode. on top of understanding that this is just how we play it's a really good one, i think. the first question he asks me is, ‘drugs; do you do them?’ in the parking lot i said he looked like a black-o-lantern in that suit. it's just us.”
In case you missed it, when Cheadle revealed he was 56 years old, the Think Like A Man star responded with a loud “Damn!” that left Cheadle with an unamused look on his face.
Hart quickly apologized.
RELATED: ‘Hart To Heart’: Kevin Hart Donates $100K To Taraji P. Henson During Appearance On New Peacock Talk Show
The two begin to go back and forth about the way in which Kevin meant the “damn” response. “I didn’t mean it the way it came out,” Hart said. Appearing unamused, Cheadle responded, “We’ll take a poll on how you meant it, when people hear it after the show is over.”
“I can honestly say that that was from a place of love,” Kevin continued to explain, but Cheadle was biting on Hart’s sentiment.
Despite social media backlash, it looks like this was all in good fun, see the original clip below:
(Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Audemars Piguet)
TRENDING IN CELEBS
COMMENTS