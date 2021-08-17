Trending:

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 10: Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian pose for a photo as Remy Martin celebrates Tristan Thompson's Birthday at Beauty & Essex on March 10, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin )

Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Not Back Together

The former couple is focusing on co-parenting.

PUBLISHED ON : AUGUST 17, 2021 / 01:02 PM

Written by BET Staff

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had an up and down relationship but it appears the two have decided to split and focus on co-parenting.

According to a Page Six “source” that is “close” to the two of them, “They have a healthy co-parenting relationship—and they will be seen together with True. Not the first time, nor will it be the last. They are on the same page when it comes to their daughter.”

The source also added, “True has a relationship with Tristan and that she sees her parents getting along. The truth isn’t very newsworthy or exciting, but that is the truth”  

The Good American designer, 37, and the Boston Celtics player, 30, share their 3-year-old daughter True and have had an on-again-off-again relationship since 2016. 

Back in  June, according to TMZ, they split after a woman named Sydney Chase claimed she slept with the NBA baller after he had reunited with Khloé. At the time, Thompson denied Chase’s claims and threatened to sue her but didn’t go through with it.

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin)

