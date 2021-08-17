Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Not Back Together

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had an up and down relationship but it appears the two have decided to split and focus on co-parenting.

According to a Page Six “source” that is “close” to the two of them, “They have a healthy co-parenting relationship—and they will be seen together with True. Not the first time, nor will it be the last. They are on the same page when it comes to their daughter.”



RELATED: ‘The Audacity’: Tristan Thompson And Lamar Odom Are Fighting In Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram Comments

The source also added, “True has a relationship with Tristan and that she sees her parents getting along. The truth isn’t very newsworthy or exciting, but that is the truth”

The Good American designer, 37, and the Boston Celtics player, 30, share their 3-year-old daughter True and have had an on-again-off-again relationship since 2016.

Back in June, according to TMZ, they split after a woman named Sydney Chase claimed she slept with the NBA baller after he had reunited with Khloé. At the time, Thompson denied Chase’s claims and threatened to sue her but didn’t go through with it.