‘The Audacity’: Tristan Thompson And Lamar Odom Are Fighting In Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram Comments

Things got testy on the ‘Gram on Friday (July 9) as Tristan Thompson came for Lamar Odom over his comment on Khloé Kardashian’s bikini picture.
The reality star posted a photo of herself in a swimsuit standing underneath an outdoor shower, to which Odom, who was formerly married to Khloé, wrote “Hottie” in the comment section.
Well, that didn’t sit well with the Boston Celtics forward and Kardashian’s more recent ex, who replied to the retired NBA star’s compliment with “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.”
Thompson’s jab at Odom is in reference to his nearly-fatal 2015 overdose, which happened while he was still married to Khloé Kardashian. Since the incident, Odom has stated that he’s remained sober.
Many who saw Thompson’s comment thought it was both inappropriate and insensitive. One follower replied, “Why are you trying to defend something you weren't trying to keep sacred when you had it?”
Another added: “This man really has no ounce of shame…. Please stop embarrassing her.”
Odom did not respond to Thompson’s threat.
Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images, Presley Ann/Getty Images for Fashion Nova, Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Mohegan Sun
