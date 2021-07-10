‘The Audacity’: Tristan Thompson And Lamar Odom Are Fighting In Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram Comments

Things got testy on the ‘Gram on Friday (July 9) as Tristan Thompson came for Lamar Odom over his comment on Khloé Kardashian’s bikini picture.

The reality star posted a photo of herself in a swimsuit standing underneath an outdoor shower, to which Odom, who was formerly married to Khloé, wrote “Hottie” in the comment section.

Well, that didn’t sit well with the Boston Celtics forward and Kardashian’s more recent ex, who replied to the retired NBA star’s compliment with “God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.”