‘Selling Tampa’ Star Sharelle Rosado Expecting Baby With Fiancé Chad Johnson

Selling Tampa star Sharelle Rosado is expecting a baby girl with fiancé Chad Johnson.

The 33-year-old broke the news exclusively to PEOPLE, saying, "It was shocking. I think I was crying and laughing at the same time. I just can't wait. It's actually going by so fast. I found out I was pregnant while we were filming, so time is flying. It doesn't even seem like it's been that long."

Cameras for the Netflix show, a spinoff of Selling Sunset, which follows Black women realtors at her company Allure Realty, will be documenting the pregnancy. This will be Rosada's fourth and Johnson's eighth child, and their first together.

They have been engaged since January.

"I always wanted a big family, so I think with this last one, she's just the perfect number to finish it off," Rosado said.

Rosado also celebrated the news on Instagram, which includes photos of her baby bump, see below: