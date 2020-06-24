Chad Johnson Is Giving Those In Need A Stimulus Check

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Donald Trump recently announced that another stimulus package is headed to our bank accounts for the many people who have lost their jobs or had to shut down small businesses because of the pandemic, but some people aren’t so sure the cavalry is on the way.
On Tuesday, the President said during an interview that a second and “very generous” stimulus is coming and that the details of it would be revealed in a “couple of weeks.”
However, Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson is offering an alternative putting some of his own cash aside to support his 3.2 million followers during their time of need.
According to a message posted on the former NFL wide receiver’s Twitter page, he’ll be issuing payments via Cash App for people affected by the faltering economy on July 1.
RELATED: Millions Of Low-Income Americans May Not Receive Stimulus Payments
I’m giving out stimulus checks July 1st if you have cash app since Trump want to keep playing games ®️ pic.twitter.com/RlEubiPNUu— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) June 23, 2020
“I’m giving out stimulus checks July 1st if you have cash app since Trump want to keep playing games,” he captioned a screenshot of the $245,000 fund he’s set up.
On Tuesday (June 23), Johnson questioned how unemployed people could possibly live off of the $1,200 stimulus check the government previously issued in April. “How the f**k are people supposed to stretch $1200 for 3 months?” he tweeted
Johnson has been generous with his blessings mainly since the pandemic first started. Insider.com reports that he previously donated a $1,000 tip to a server at a Florida restaurant in May, leaving the message "Sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps."
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS