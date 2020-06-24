Chad Johnson Is Giving Those In Need A Stimulus Check

Donald Trump recently announced that another stimulus package is headed to our bank accounts for the many people who have lost their jobs or had to shut down small businesses because of the pandemic, but some people aren’t so sure the cavalry is on the way.

On Tuesday, the President said during an interview that a second and “very generous” stimulus is coming and that the details of it would be revealed in a “couple of weeks.”

However, Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson is offering an alternative putting some of his own cash aside to support his 3.2 million followers during their time of need.

According to a message posted on the former NFL wide receiver’s Twitter page, he’ll be issuing payments via Cash App for people affected by the faltering economy on July 1.

RELATED: Millions Of Low-Income Americans May Not Receive Stimulus Payments