New Couple Alert? Twitter Is Obsessed With Zoë Kravitz’s Rumored New Boo

On Wednesday, August 18, the two were spotted bike riding in New York City. One photo obtained by Page Six showed Kravitz’s arms around Tatum.

ZoChan? ChanZo? The nickname mill is starting for the newest celebrity couple on the block, Zoë Kravitz And Channing Tatum .

The rumors started in January of this year, when a “source” told E! News that the 32-year-old daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz was still single despite chatter she was dating the 41-year-old Magic Mike star.

Tatum is also starring in Kravitz’s directorial debut Pussy Island, according to Deadline.

While neither of them are ready to confirm the news, Twitter is in love with the idea of these two being a couple. Check out the reactions: