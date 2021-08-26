Dwyane Wade Gives Gabrielle Union A Hilarious Shout-Out For Bring It On’s 21st Anniversary

It’s been 21 years since one of Gabrielle Union’s biggest hit films, Bring It On, and her husband Dwyane Wade gave his wife a hilarious shout-out to celebrate the milestone.
Union co-stars in the 2000s film alongside Kristen Dunst (Torrance), and plays Isis, the captain of the East Compton Clovers cheerleading squad, where Dunst is the captain of the Rancho Carne Toros.
Wade re-tweeted one iconic scene from the film where Union’s Isis brings some of her teammates to Toros football game walking down the stadium bleachers to do a mini cheer-off with a stolen cheer.
“Oh, that’s her I mean business walk,” Wade wrote alongside the movie clips. “Every time I leave the toothpaste cap off.”
In an interview with Vogue in August 2020, the Being Mary Jane alum shared how she believed the cheer film has stood the test of time for more than twenty years.
“It covered ground that no other teen movie has ever covered then or since. Ever. Like, in history. It would’ve been as relevant 60 years ago as it was 20 years ago, and it’ll probably still be relevant 20 years from now,” she said. “It’s the subject matter and how we handled it so unflinchingly with humor. It’s really stood the test of time and still packs the same wallop, but in a campy, good time.”
