Dwyane Wade Gives Gabrielle Union A Hilarious Shout-Out For Bring It On’s 21st Anniversary

It’s been 21 years since one of Gabrielle Union’s biggest hit films, Bring It On, and her husband Dwyane Wade gave his wife a hilarious shout-out to celebrate the milestone.

Union co-stars in the 2000s film alongside Kristen Dunst (Torrance), and plays Isis, the captain of the East Compton Clovers cheerleading squad, where Dunst is the captain of the Rancho Carne Toros.

Wade re-tweeted one iconic scene from the film where Union’s Isis brings some of her teammates to Toros football game walking down the stadium bleachers to do a mini cheer-off with a stolen cheer.

“Oh, that’s her I mean business walk,” Wade wrote alongside the movie clips. “Every time I leave the toothpaste cap off.”

